Check Out 15 of This Year's Notable Super Bowl Ads

At a difficult time for America, Super Bowl advertisers asked viewers to take care of themselves and others—and maybe even crack a smile, the AP reports. Ring showed how neighbors can use their doorbell cameras to find lost pets. A Budweiser Clydesdale protected a bald eagle chick from the rain. Novartis touted a blood test that can detect prostate cancer. Toyota reminded viewers to wear their seatbelts. Mister Rogers was invoked twice: Lady Gaga sang his classic "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" in a tearjerker for Rocket Companies while the National Football League used "You Are Special" to promote its work with youth sports organizations.

"A key thread running through this year's Super Bowl ads was a desire for peace, harmony, community, and neighborliness," said Kimberly Whitler, a marketing professor at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. "There is a general theme centered on people coming together to support one another." "There is a collective trauma. Everybody is stressed out. It doesn't matter who you are, it's something that's impacting everyone," said Vann Graves, the executive director of the Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University.

But there was also plenty of silliness in this year's commercials. Sabrina Carpenter tried to build the perfect man out of Pringles. Benson Boone and Ben Stiller played a disco duo doing flips over Instacart. Andy Samberg, as "Meal Diamond," squirted Hellmann's mayonnaise on the sandwiches of Elle Fanning and other deli customers. And Liquid IV, with a chorus of singing toilets, told viewers to "take a look at your pee" to check for dehydration. Polar bears—Coca-Cola's traditional mascots—shared a Pepsi in an ad that spoofs last year's viral kiss cam. Adrien Brody couldn't stop overacting in a commercial for TurboTax. Artificial intelligence, nostalgia, a surprising number of health spots, and of course, snacks, were also all over the Super Bowl airwaves. Check out some notable ads in our gallery. (Amazon pissed a lot of people off with this ad.)