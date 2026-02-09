Trump Calls US Skier a 'Real Loser'

An American skier's ambivalence about wearing the flag on the world stage has drawn a rebuke from President Trump, USA Today reports. Hunter Hess, a US freestyle halfpipe skier at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, said ahead of the opening ceremony that competing for the United States brings mixed feelings amid deep political polarization back home. "There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of," Hess told reporters, adding that donning Team USA gear doesn't mean he endorses "everything that's going on in the US."

Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform Sunday, labeling Hess "a real Loser" and arguing that if the skier doesn't feel he represents the country, "he shouldn't have tried out for the Team." Trump added that it is "very hard to root for someone like this" before closing with his "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" slogan. Hess is one of several American Olympians who have spoken publicly about the tension they feel between pride in competing for their country and concerns about its politics, and those criticizing them for it include YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, comedian Rob Schneider, and US Rep. Byron Donalds, the AP reports.

Meanwhile, Alysa Liu nearly missed her Olympic skate because of JD Vance's motorcade Friday, the Washington Post reports. Delayed on an official bus outside the Milano Skating Arena, Liu scrambled into her costume and went on to place second in the women's short program, just behind Japan's Kaori Sakamoto. HuffPost adds it to the list of Vance's misadventures at the Games; he was also booed at the opening ceremonies. Asked about that moment, Trump appeared surprised, saying people like Vance and "he doesn't get booed in this country," Forbes reports.