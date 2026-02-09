Yes, That Super Bowl Halftime Show Wedding Was Real

Yes, the wedding depicted during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was real, the AP reports. About five minutes into the 13-minute extravaganza at Levi's Stadium, the latter part of a wedding ceremony was shown, with a smiling officiant declaring the couple married, and the husband and wife, both wearing white, shared a kiss as dancers and musicians surrounded them and smiled. The couple parted to reveal Lady Gaga and Los Sobrinos, a Puerto Rican salsa band who played on Bad Bunny's most recent album and at his Puerto Rican residency . They played part of Gaga's "Die With a Smile" before Bad Bunny joined the scene for his hit "Baile Inolvidable." He danced amid the wedding guests and the embracing couple.