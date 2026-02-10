In South Korea, a 'Catastrophic' Accidental Bitcoin Giveaway

South Korea's second-largest crypto exchange just turned a $425 promotion into a $40 billion problem. Bithumb, a major player in one of the world's busiest retail crypto markets, says a staff snafu during a small marketing giveaway led to 620,000 bitcoins being credited to users instead of 620,000 Korean won. That meant someone who was supposed to receive enough to buy a cup of a coffee instead saw more than $120 million worth of bitcoin credited to their account, reports the Wall Street Journal . The Guardian notes that the entire payout was about 14 times what Bithumb actually owns.

The sudden flood of of what Bloomberg calls "ghost" bitcoin triggered a sell-off that knocked the market down about 17% before Bithumb stopped trading about a half-hour later, per the Journal. The exchange says overall losses tied to the chaos came to about $685,000, affecting not only the accidental winners but also existing bitcoin holders whose positions plunged in value. Bithumb says it has since canceled or recovered more than 99% of the phantom crypto, but it's still chasing users who managed to unload more than 100 bitcoins—worth around $9 million at the time—to return the equivalent value.

Regulators and lawmakers are now treating the incident as more than a one-off glitch. Financial authorities have opened a formal investigation that could result in fines or other sanctions, and policy advisers are calling it a "catastrophic failure of internal controls." The company, which has suspended trading fees and pledged a roughly $70 million "Customer Protection Fund," says it's fully cooperating and has boosted around-the-clock monitoring. The episode is reviving questions about the robustness of crypto exchange systems in a country where such platforms are legally barred from allowing trades that exceed their real coin reserves.