Amazon Drone Delivers Itself Into the Side of a Building

Amazon's effort to put deliveries in the sky hit a snag last week in a Dallas suburb. On Wednesday, one of the company's new Prime Air MK30 drones slammed into the side of an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, in a crash captured on video by resident Cesarina Johnson. She tells USA Today the drone appeared to go down "almost immediately" after she started filming around 4pm local time (check out video here ).

Johnson's video shows the drone disappearing from her sight, then debris and the drone itself dropping outside her window; Johnson can be heard in the video saying "Man down" after the crash. She tells FOX 4 the propellers were still turning, there was a burning smell, and a few sparks were visible, prompting a call to firefighters. The drone never ignited, however, and no injuries were reported, per USA Today. Fire crews and Amazon employees teamed up to clear the wreckage and take the drone away in a truck.

Amazon hasn't publicly detailed what caused the crash. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are actively investigating the cause of this incident," a spokesperson tells FOX Business. This is just the latest accident involving MK30 drones, which Flying notes can haul up to 5 pounds while zipping along at nearly 75mph: Late last year, one of the units hit a cable in the Lone Star State, while in October, two drones slammed into a construction crane "within minutes of each other," per AeroTime.