US Figure Skater Gets the OK to Keep Skating to Song

US figure skater Amber Glenn says she has smoothed out copyright concerns with the artist behind one of the pieces of her free skate music, and that the Olympic team gold medalist may have struck up a new friendship with him because of it. Canadian artist Seb McKinnon, who produces music under the name CLANN, had taken to social media after Glenn performed her free skate to conclude the team event Sunday and expressed surprise that his song, "The Return," was used as part of the program "without permission." "Is that usual practice for the Olympics?" McKinnon posted to X , before eventually congratulating Glenn on her medal.

Figure skaters are required to obtain copyright permission for the music they use. But the process is confusing and prone to mistakes, and several skaters at the Milan Cortina Games have had to change programs at the last minute because of it. "The issue of music rights can be complex and confusing," Glenn said in a statement. "Seems like there was a hiccup in that whole process. I'm glad we cleared things up with Seb and I look forward to collaborating with him." It was not clear where the hiccup occurred. Glenn has been performing to "The Return" for the past two years without any issues.

"It was a dream come true to perform at the Olympic Games and to have Seb acknowledge my performance and congratulate me afterward made the moment even more special," Glenn said. "It's my sincere hope that I was able to help create new fans of both figure skating and Seb. We will move forward and continue supporting both artists and the skating community." McKinnon, whose debut feature film will be released soon, said he was not trying to cause a controversy with his social media post. "There's absolutely no hate on my side," he said. "I just want to make sure the artist rights are respected."