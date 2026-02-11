America's Fiscal Outlook Has 'Deteriorated Modestly'

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's 10-year outlook projects worsening long-term federal deficits and rising debt, driven largely by increased spending, notably on Social Security, Medicare, and debt service payments. Compared with the CBO's analysis this time last year, the fiscal outlook has deteriorated modestly, the AP reports.
- Major developments over the last year are factored into the latest report, released Wednesday, including Republicans' tax and spending measure known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," higher tariffs, and the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, which includes deporting millions of immigrants. The CBO said the mass deportations increased deficit projections by $500 billion due to the reduction in the labor force, the Washington Post reports. It estimated that the "Beautiful Bill" will add $4.7 trillion to deficits over the next decade.