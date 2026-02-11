Top Wingsuit Skydiver Dies in Mont Blanc Jump

One of France's top wingsuit skydivers died in a jump over the Alps after his parachute failed to deploy. Pierre Wolnik, 37, a two-time freefly world champion, leapt from a helicopter Saturday over Mont Blanc, France's highest mountain, People reports. After the wingsuit flight, his parachute did not open for reasons that remain unclear, and he hit the ground at high speed, reports the New Zealand Herald . He was found dead in the village of Les Bossons in the Chamonix valley, according to French media. Authorities have opened an investigation.

Wolnik was considered a leading figure in wingsuit flying and was known for his daring stunts. He also worked as a videographer for the Fédération Française de Parachutisme, which paid tribute to him as a gifted teammate whose presence would stay with those who knew him. Federation president Yves-Marie Guillaud described Wolnik as a "talented young man with such a friendly smile."

In a video posted to Instagram in November, Wolnik shared footage from a jump with the caption, "Flying high, feeling free. Because up there, everything makes sense."