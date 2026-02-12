1 Killed, Everyone Else Injured in Iowa College Bus Crash

A community college bus carrying the school's baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch in rural Iowa on Wednesday, authorities and media reports said, killing one person and injuring all the other 32 occupants. The 11am crash involved the Iowa Lakes Community College bus and no other vehicles, the Iowa State Patrol said in a statement. It occurred on a highway near Twin Lakes, reports the AP , about 110 miles northwest of Des Moines. The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency declared a mass casualty incident due to the number of injuries, per USA Today .

Three people were airlifted to trauma hospitals in Des Moines, said Bruce Musgrave, director of Calhoun County emergency services, and others were taken by ambulance to four hospitals in the area. "The College is actively supporting those affected and communicating directly with families," the school said in a statement, per KTIV. Classes have been canceled for Thursday and Friday. The team's games scheduled this week against North Arkansas College have also been canceled.