A Moat? Uber-Rich Turn Mansions Into Fortresses

Personal security for the ultra-wealthy is no longer about a gate and an alarm code. The Wall Street Journal tracks how high-end homes are morphing into full-on compounds as fears over break-ins, online tracking, and high-profile attacks rise. Music producer Alex Grant, for example, added retina scanners, a guard house, and towering gates to his 24,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion after wrestling with an armed intruder. In Arizona, entrepreneur David Widerhorn built a $15 million compound with 32 cameras, laser fences, spike-filled landscaping, a moat, bullet-resistant glass, and a hidden safe room with military-grade air filtration and a crypto vault.

Developers and security pros tell the Journal this is now standard fare, not outlier behavior. Roughly 45% of luxury home listings referenced privacy or security last year, the story notes, citing data from Coldwell Banker Realty. Another sign of the times: Modern CEO benefits increasingly factor in personal security packages. New systems promise not just alarms, but deterrence—think AI that spots anomalies, cars with smoke screens and electrified handles, and $175,000 protection dogs. "I have a button on my phone. If I touch it, within 45 seconds I get a call from one of their command centers asking me if everything is OK," says centimillionaire Charlie Garcia, referring to a system called Global Guardian. For a deeper look at all of the above, read the full story.