Sports | Milan He Evaded Arrest for 16 Years, Luck Runs Out at Olympics Fugitive from Slovakia arrested after traveling to Milan to watch hockey By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 12, 2026 1:58 PM CST Copied A shot by Slovakia's Adam Ruzicka goes in during a preliminary round game against Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP) At least his team won. Still, a long-time fugitive's Olympic outing in Italy ended not in celebration, but in handcuffs, reports the Herald. Italian authorities arrested a 44-year-old Slovak man on Wednesday who traveled to Milan to cheer on the Slovakia men's hockey team, according to Italian media. The trip was a gamble because Italian prosecutors had issued a warrant for his arrest 16 years ago after he committed a string of thefts from shops in 2010, per NBC News. Police in Milan were tipped off by staff at a hotel in the city's Baggio district, who reportedly flagged his details while entering his information into their system. The man was detained and taken to Milan's San Vittore prison, where he is expected to serve just under a year—11 months and seven days—behind bars. Some solace for him: The Slovakian team pulled off an upset Wednesday and beat defending Olympic champion Finland 4-1. It was not clear from reports whether the fugitive actually got to see the game.