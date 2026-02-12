Oklahoma Carries Out 2nd US Execution of 2026

A man who admitted to killing two men in a drive-by shooting in 2006 was put to death Thursday in Oklahoma's first execution of the year. Kendrick Simpson, 45, was pronounced dead at 10:19 CT following a three-drug injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, prison officials said. He was convicted of killing Anthony Jones, 19, and Glen Palmer, 20, by firing into their car following an altercation at an Oklahoma City nightclub, the AP reports. It was the nation's second execution of the year, following a Tuesday execution in Florida.