Bedding Firm's 'Swift Home' Brand Doesn't Land With Taylor

Taylor Swift doesn't want anyone thinking she just launched a sheet line. The singer has asked US trademark officials to block a New York bedding company's bid to register "Swift Home," arguing the brand name and logo could make shoppers think she's behind the products. In a filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, Swift's company, TAS Rights Management, said the "Swift Home" mark suggests an endorsement that doesn't exist, reports the BBC .

At the center of the dispute is how Cathay Home—which sells bedding via major retailers like Target, Nordstrom, and Bed Bath & Beyond, per Reuters—writes the word "Swift." Swift's lawyers say the cursive styling looks a lot like her own federally registered signature, which already covers items including bedding and clothing. Using that look, they argue, is an attempt to tap into her "goodwill and recognition" to promote the brand. Swift is no stranger to the trademark machine: She has more than 300 trademarks tied to her name, initials, album titles, and even select lyrics in the US and abroad.