Ironic AI Infraction Earns KPMG Partner a Big Fine

A partner at the auditing giant KPMG just received a lesson in irony in the brave new world of AI: You shouldn't use artificial intelligence to complete a course on how to use artificial intelligence. The unnamed partner in Australia got caught using an AI tool to complete an internal training course on AI, reports the Statesman. While the move might have demonstrated a knack for the new tech, the company fined the partner 10,000 Australian dollars (about $7,000 in the US) and made the person retake the test, according to the Financial Times. There was no word on how the second test went.