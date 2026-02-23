Americans Told to Shelter in Place Across Parts of Mexico

Americans in several Mexican states were told to hunker down Sunday after the killing of a major cartel boss by the Mexican army. The US State Department issued a security alert urging US citizens in specific areas to "shelter in place" amid military operations, roadblocks, and criminal activity, USA Today reports. The guidance covers parts of Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas (including Reynosa), sections of Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon. Four high-level soccer matches were also postponed or canceled Sunday due to the unrest, the AP reports; school was also canceled in some areas . Guadalajara is scheduled to host four World Cup games in June.

Some flights out of Mexico have been canceled, and CNN has a guide for stranded Americans here. The warning follows Mexico's announcement that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho," was killed in a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, Sunday morning. Mexico's Ministry of National Defense confirmed his death, which would mark the downfall of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the country's most powerful criminal groups, with an estimated 19,000 members. On X, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described Oseguera Cervantes as one of the "bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins" and called the news "a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world."