FedEx Sues US Government Over Trump's Tariffs

FedEx just put a dollar sign on the Supreme Court's recent tariff ruling . Days after the court found that most of President Trump's import duties were unlawful, the shipping giant filed suit on Monday in the US Court of International Trade, seeking to claw back money it says it never should've had to pay. The complaint targets US Customs and Border Protection and its commissioner, Rodney Scott, and asks the court to reopen finalized import entries, strip duties from pending ones, and order refunds for all tariffs collected under the invalidated measures, per MarketWatch .

FedEx didn't specify how much it has paid, but it had said in September it anticipated seeing losses of about $1 billion during the fiscal year, per CNBC. The move is expected to be an opening salvo in the wake of the ruling, with other companies likely to follow; Costco and others had already filed preemptive suits last year. Trump has said firms hoping for refunds could be tied up in litigation "for the next five years."

FedEx shares were up slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday and are up more than 30% this year, even as the company has previously reported sharply lower volumes from countries hit by the tariffs, especially China. Some industry groups had already indicated their support for the SCOTUS ruling, per the AP. "The refunds will serve as an economic boost and allow companies to reinvest in their operations, their employees, and their customers," the National Retail Federation said in a Friday statement.