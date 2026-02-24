Trump Denies Reports Top General Is 'Reluctant' on Iran

As President Trump weighs possible military action against Iran, a strange dynamic is playing out: Multiple reports suggest his top general is leery about going forward, while Trump insists those reports are "100 percent incorrect." In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump wrote that Gen. Dan Caine, "like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won." Caine is chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs. Coverage:

The Washington Post reported that Caine warned Trump last week that the US munitions stockpile is low because of the Israeli and Ukraine conflicts. He also raised concerns that the US would not receive much allied support.

The Wall Street Journal similarly reported that Caine is worried about all of the above: casualties, "depleted air defenses and an overtaxed force." The story adds the context that these kinds of discussions are routine before any military operation.

The New York Times reported that Caine told Trump the US has enough forces in the region for a "small or medium strike, but that there would be a potentially high risk of American casualties and that such an operation would have a negative effect on U.S. weapon stockpiles."

Trump, for his part, praised Caine as someone who "knows Iran well," crediting him as the architect of last June's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, per the Hill. "He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN," Trump wrote, adding that Caine would "be leading the pack" if ordered to act. Axios reports that Caine will be on board for whatever Trump orders.