Hegseth: We're on That Review of UFO Files

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says the hunt for whatever the government knows about UFOs is officially on. Speaking Monday during a visit to aerospace firm Sierra Space in Colorado, Hegseth said the Defense Department is now sorting through files on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and possible extraterrestrial life, following President Trump's order to identify records for public release. "We've got our people working on it right now," he told reporters, per Time, adding that the Pentagon intends to fully follow the directive but warning, "I don't want to oversell how much time it will take." Asked if he believes aliens exist, Hegseth replied, "We'll see. I get to do the review and find out along with you."