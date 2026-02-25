Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles at Omaha Intersection

Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a sinkhole opened up on a busy intersection in south-central Omaha, Nebraska, swallowing up two vehicles. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in a trendy section of the Midwest city, when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck waiting at a red light suddenly dropped into a hole several feet deep after the pavement under them gave way, the AP reports. Neither driver was injured, police said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the sinkhole on his own, then joined other bystanders who helped the SUV driver out of the hole, police said. "We are grateful to them for jumping into action and quickly providing help," Omaha police rep Officer Sarah Martier said in a statement. Omaha Public Works indicates on its website that the sinkhole was the result of a water main break. The vehicles were towed out of the sinkhole by Tuesday evening, the Omaha World-Herald reports.