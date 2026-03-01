Fishy Polymarket Bets Pay Off After Bombing

TMZ usually sticks to celebrity gossip, but the outlet has an item on Iran that the Pentagon might find interesting. Attorney Mark Geragos tells TMZ that he was at a restaurant near the White House Friday afternoon and overheard four men in business attire talking about how the bombing of Iran was about to start. The men were at a table at Joe's Seafood, and one of them said, "Today is the day," according to Geragos, who talks about it on the 2 Angry Men podcast. Another chimed in with the Beach Boys hit "Barbara Ann," changing the words to "Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Iran." The bombing began hours later.
Geragos says he didn't recognize the men, and it's entirely possible they were just correctly speculating about the increasing evidence pointing to an attack. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reports that six Polymarket accounts made a quick $1 million by placing bets—in some cases for as little as a dime—on an attack happening just hours before it unfolded. "These are the hallmarks that blockchain analysts associate with insider trading in prediction markets," the story notes.