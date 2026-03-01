'Am I Dreaming?' Some Iranians Celebrate in Streets

After Iranian state TV confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the news led to competing public demonstrations of mourning and jubilation in Tehran and other Iranian cities, reports Reuters. State TV showed mourners clad in black, some of them weeping and carrying photos of Khamenei in a public square. But as the New York Times reports, videos also emerged of men and women dancing and cheering the news. "Am I dreaming?" a man shouts in one video as fires burn near a traffic circle and a toppled monument. "Hello to the new world!"
Phone service and the internet is essentially down in the country, making it difficult to get a complete sense of things. Meanwhile, new explosions hit Tehran on Sunday as the military operation by the US and Israel continued for a second day, per the AP. Iran has named three men to a leadership council in the wake of Khamenei's death: President Masoud Pezeshkian; cleric Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, head of the judiciary; and cleric Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.