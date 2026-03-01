'Am I Dreaming?' Some Iranians Celebrate in Streets

After Iranian state TV confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the news led to competing public demonstrations of mourning and jubilation in Tehran and other Iranian cities, reports Reuters. State TV showed mourners clad in black, some of them weeping and carrying photos of Khamenei in a public square. But as the New York Times reports, videos also emerged of men and women dancing and cheering the news. "Am I dreaming?" a man shouts in one video as fires burn near a traffic circle and a toppled monument. "Hello to the new world!"