Report Details Priest Abuse, Cover-Ups in Rhode Island

Catholic priests in Rhode Island preyed on hundreds of children for decades, and were protected by bishops more concerned with the church's reputation than the victims, according to a new report on clergy sexual abuse that echoes findings elsewhere. The report, released Wednesday by Attorney General Peter Neronha, follows a multiyear investigation into the Catholic Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, the AP reports.

Neronha said the full scope of the priest abuse problem in Rhode Island—the smallest US state but the one with the highest proportion of Catholics, at nearly 40%—had long remained elusive. He agreed with victims who say not enough has been done to address the problem long after it was exposed in the nearby Boston diocese in 2002.