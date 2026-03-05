Senate Republicans Block Vote on War Powers Measure

The Senate on Wednesday turned back an effort to curb President Trump's authority to continue the military attacks against Iran, keeping intact the White House's ability to order further strikes without new approval from Congress. On a 47-53 procedural vote, senators rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that would have barred additional attacks on Iran absent explicit authorization, the Washington Post reports. Only one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, voted to advance the measure, while one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, opposed it. Paul had framed the vote as effectively deciding "whether to go to war or not."

The outcome represented the latest defeat for Democrats and a small group of Republicans who have tried repeatedly this Congress to restrict Trump's unilateral use of military force. Lawmakers have forced eight war powers votes aimed at limiting strikes in Iran, Venezuela, and against suspected drug-smuggling vessels near Latin America; none has passed. Backers argued that Congress is abdicating its constitutional role in authorizing war and warned of setting a precedent for unchecked presidential power. Republican leaders largely defended Trump's actions, saying pulling back forces days into the conflict would signal weakness to rivals such as China and Russia.

Underscoring the gravity of the moment, per the AP, Democratic senators filled the Senate chamber and sat at their desks as the voting began. Typically, senators step into the chamber to cast their vote, then leave. "Democrats would rather obstruct Donald Trump than obliterate Iran's nuclear program," GOP Sen. John Barrasso said during debate. Earlier, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said every senator would have to decide: "Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?" The House plans to vote on a similar resolution Thursday.