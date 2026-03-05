Number of Bids at Trump's Alaska Drilling Auction: Zero

An offshore drilling pitch in Alaska that was supposed to showcase the Trump-era push for more oil and gas just drew a blank. A federal auction offering drilling rights across more than 1 million acres in Cook Inlet ended this week without a single bid, reports the New York Times , undercutting Republican claims that the industry is hungry to explore the area. The sale, mandated by last year's "Big Beautiful Bill" as part of a broader schedule of more than 30 offshore lease auctions, had been billed by supporters as a key step toward "energy dominance."

Industry reluctance isn't new: the Biden administration tried to cancel a Cook Inlet lease sale in 2022, citing weak interest, then reversed course under pressure from Congress; that auction produced just one bid, from Hilcorp, whose other local leases are not producing. Economist Brett Watson at the University of Alaska's Institute of Social and Economic Research wasn't surprised by the dearth of bids, telling Alaska Public Media that "as that basin has matured and production costs have risen pretty considerably, and other opportunities have opened up in other places in the world, that interest has really waned."

Environmental advocates hailed the latest no-bid result as a setback for fossil-fuel expansion, with one calling it a "huge embarrassment" for Trump's Alaska ambitions. Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican, labeled the outcome "disappointing" and blamed federal policies and activism, while the Interior Department framed the empty sale as still useful, with acting director Matthew Giacona saying that "maintaining a transparent, congressionally mandated schedule keeps Cook Inlet opportunities available for future investment." Another Cook Inlet auction is set for March 2027.