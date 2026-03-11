Analysis: Iran Has Managed to Hit 17 US Sites

Iran's response to the US-Israeli offensive has left a visible trail across the Middle East, one that the New York Times has mapped. In a satellite-driven analysis, the paper identifies at least 17 US sites and related installations that have been damaged since Feb. 28, including two embassies and a consulate, major air bases, and high-end radar systems. Some facilities, among them Al Udeid in Qatar and the Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, have been hit multiple times.

The Times gives a sense of scope: The 11 US military bases or installations that it confirms have been hit represent almost half of those types of American sites in the region. Its takeaway: "The intensity of the retaliatory strikes has signaled that Iran was more prepared for the war than many in the Trump administration had anticipated."

While officials say most incoming missiles and drones have been intercepted and argue overall capabilities remain intact, one analyst cited in the piece cautions that damaged radars won't be cheap or easy to fix. The Times doesn't try to put an overall price tag on the strikes' impact, but it notes Congress was told the damage to the Fifth Fleet HQ clocked in at roughly $200 million.

CBS News separately reports that a rep for Iran's central military command on Wednesday said Tehran will start going after financial institutions across the Middle East that it views as tied to the US and Israel, after what it claims was an attack on an Iranian bank. State media quoted Ebrahim Zolfaqari as urging people in the region to keep about half a mile away from banks.