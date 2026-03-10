Amid Bombardment, Iranian Cities Empty Out

Terrified by explosions shaking their homes in Tehran and other cities, tens of thousands of Iranians have packed up and left, finding refuge in small, remote towns to wait out the massive bombardment by Israel and the United States. Pouya Akhgari, 22, is holed up in a family house with aunts and cousins in a village 120 miles from his home in the capital, Tehran. As snow falls in the mountainous countryside of Zanjan province, he mostly spends his days watching movies and TV shows and sometimes ventures out to the nearest main town. The village has been spared strikes, but Akhgari's friends in Tehran tell him about the blasts all around them. "It just feels so chaotic. I thought it'd be very short but it's dragging on," he told the AP via a messaging app. "If it goes on like this, we'll run out of money."