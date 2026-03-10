Famed Iceberg Nears Its End After 40 Years

In the mid-1980s, it quietly broke away from Antarctica; four decades later, what was once the world's largest iceberg is said to have only weeks left. The BBC's Mark Poynting and Erwan Rivault trace the long, strange life of A23a, a slab of ice that started out at about 1,500 square miles, or as big as Rhode Island, then sat grounded in Antarctic mud for more than 30 years before finally slipping into motion again in 2020. Swept along "Iceberg Alley," trapped in swirling ocean vortices, and briefly snagged near South Georgia, A23a has become the oldest continuously tracked iceberg on the planet.