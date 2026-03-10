Iran War May Be Fortifying Kim Jong Un's Faith in Nukes

Multiple analyses about the war in Iran come to the same conclusion: The bombardment may be giving Kim Jong-un a real-time argument for never giving up his nukes. As Joshua Keating writes at Vox , two nuclear-armed nations—the US and Israel—"are overwhelming the defenses of a country that infamously maintained a nuclear enrichment program for years but never actually built a weapon." North Korea, on the other hand, tested its first nuclear weapon two decades ago and is thought to have about 50 warheads in its arsenal.

North Korea has paid a "substantial" price over the years for its nuclear program, writes Carnegie Endowment nuclear analyst Ankit Panda on Substack. But "nobody is bombing North Korea today." Iran did not follow the North Korean model and instead "stopped in the worst possible middle ground," he writes. As a result, "Pyongyang and Tehran will present two parables for the next proliferator; it seems pretty clear which approach has more appeal."

At the Guardian, Justin McCurry similarly writes that the war "has likely reinforced North Korea's decision to build a nuclear arsenal." By doing so, Kim has avoided "the fate of the former leaders of Iraq and Libya, and now Venezuela and Iran." McCurry adds that the North's response to the war has been "nuanced," noting that the regime has condemned the airstrikes but not called out President Trump by name. That raises the possibility of renewed talks about the nation's nuclear program and other security issues, though at this point "it's impossible to denuclearize North Korea," another analyst tells McCurry.