Residents in northern Japan now have a new hazard to worry about: hungry bears. The country is seeing an unprecedented spike in attacks, with more than a dozen people killed and upward of 200 injured in 2025, prompting the government to deploy troops in Akita prefecture, and the US Embassy in Tokyo to issue an uncommon "wildlife alert," per Vox . Most incidents involve Asiatic black bears, a species not typically aggressive, making the surge especially troubling.

"Bears have been appearing in supermarkets, and there's a possibility that a bear may be in front of your house when you wake up in the morning," Japanese defense chief Shinjiro Koizumi said at an October news conference, per the New York Times. "People are living in great fear." Now, new research published in Global Change Biology points to an unexpected culprit: clouds. The study led by Keio University's Hengjun Xiao links the jump in attacks to climate-driven changes in atmospheric winds that are making northern Japan cloudier, per Vox.

Less sunlight means fewer nuts and shoots in the forest, leaving bears short on food and more likely to wander into towns and fields closer to humans. Akita's spring season in 2025 was among the darkest on record, and beech trees there spit out almost no nuts. Scientists say Japan's "bear crisis" is part of a wider pattern of climate change fueling conflicts between people and wildlife, from elephants in drought-parched areas seeking water in nearby villages, to whales shifting migration routes in warming seas, upping the chances of collisions with ships.