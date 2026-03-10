Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto

Gunfire rang out near the US consulate in downtown Toronto before dawn Tuesday, but no one was hurt, police say. Officers responding around 5:30am to reports of shots fired at Queen Street West and University Avenue found evidence that a gun had been discharged and damage to the front doors of the building, reports the Toronto Star . Streets around the consulate were taped off, and southbound lanes of University Avenue were closed as investigators combed the sidewalk, appearing to collect shell casings.

"The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement, per the AP. "Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behavior."

Authorities have released no details on a suspect or motive. The shooting comes amid a string of recent gun incidents in the Greater Toronto Area, including shots fired at three synagogues and an Iranian-owned boxing gym; none caused injuries. Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the attacks, saying "this cannot stand" and that it is "never acceptable to target the Jewish community." Police presence has been stepped up at American and Israeli consulates, and the RCMP is also involved in the investigation. The US consulate and State Department have not yet commented.