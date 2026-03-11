US Says It Struck Iranian Minelayers

US Central Command said Tuesday night it had struck 16 Iranian vessels designed to lay naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of the world's oil shipments. Video released with the statement showed munitions striking nine boats, many of them tied up at piers, though the military did not say when the footage was taken, the New York Times reports. It's not clear whether Iran has actually put any new mines in the water since the war began on Feb. 28, though sources tell CNN that a few dozen mines have been laid in recent days.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said, "I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" In a post hours earlier, he warned that any mines placed in the strait must be removed immediately. "If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," he wrote. "If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!"

The Strait of Hormuz, bordering Iran's southern coast and linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, has long been a flashpoint, the Times reports. Tanker traffic there has been largely stopped due to security fears since the conflict began, helping push up global oil prices and US gasoline costs. In the late 1980s, Iranian mines in the gulf damaged US and other vessels and forced a large-scale American minesweeping effort; an Iranian mine badly damaged the frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts in 1988, prompting US retaliatory strikes.

The latest strikes come amid mixed signals from Washington over how far the US will go to protect commercial shipping. Trump said last week he was considering ordering Navy escorts for merchant ships, a move the US employed during the 1980s "tanker war." On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright briefly claimed on social media that a Navy ship had "successfully escorted" a tanker through the strait, then deleted the post. Sources tell Reuters that the US Navy has been rejecting requests from the shipping industry for escorts, saying the risk of attack remains too high.