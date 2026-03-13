Meloni Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Italy's prime minister just put the US and Israel on notice while insisting she won't be dragged into their war with Iran, the Telegraph reports. Giorgia Meloni told Italy's Senate that US and Israeli strikes on Iran fall "outside the scope of international law" and stressed that Rome has no plans to join the campaign. She said the conflict is "an intervention that Italy is not part of and does not intend to take part in," adding that any US request to use Italian bases would have to go through parliament. The fighting should be seen as part of a broader "structural crisis in the international system," she said, with unilateral military actions on the rise.

Meloni reserved her sharpest words for the Feb. 28 blast at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed more than 160 people, most of them children. Calling it a "massacre," she demanded that the US determine who carried out the strike and said "responsibility must be ascertained." While US President Trump has hinted Iran may have fired on the school, experts say the damage is consistent with a US Tomahawk missile—hardware neither Iran nor Israel possesses. A preliminary military inquiry reportedly points to outdated targeting data, undercutting Trump's suggestion that Tehran was to blame.

The stance is notable given Meloni's public closeness to Trump, whose second inauguration she was alone among European leaders in attending; the Times says her speaking out is not a good sign for his desire to "get Europe on his side." With a referendum this month widely seen as a judgment on her four years in power and a general election looming next year, she's also well aware the Iran war is unpopular at home. At the same time, she warned that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, arguing that a nuclear-armed Tehran with growing missile capabilities could soon directly threaten Italy and Europe. Politico reports Meloni is "facing possible defeat" in the referendum, which is technically about judicial reform but looks like a test of her authority; she says the country's judicial system leans too far left and must be reshaped.