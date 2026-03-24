How a Mask and a Limp Exposed Student's Alleged Killer

A security camera and a noticeable limp helped Chicago police zero in on the man they say killed Sheridan Gorman , an 18-year-old college student, near Loyola University's campus. An arrest report reviewed by Fox News says 25-year-old Venezuelan national Jose Medina was seen on video leaving the shooting scene in dark clothing and a mask, walking with a "distinct limp and slow gait." Minutes later, a camera in his apartment building lobby captured him holding a mask in his hand, per WFLD . A building engineer who recognized his gait alerted police, leading to Medina's Friday arrest at his Rogers Park apartment, where a .40-caliber handgun was allegedly found, per NBC News .

Medina, who reportedly entered the country illegally in 2023, was apprehended and released by Border Patrol in May of that year, a month before he was arrested for shoplifting in Chicago and released again, according to the Department of Homeland Security. An arrest warrant was reportedly filed after he stopped appearing in court on the shoplifting charge. DHS claimed Gorman was "failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians," while the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accused the Trump administration of "politicizing heinous tragedies." Medina, now facing charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, did not appear at a Monday detention hearing after being hospitalized for tuberculosis treatment, per NBC. The hearing is continued to Friday, per WLS.