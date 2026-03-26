Teens Used AI to Create Fake Nude Pictures of Classmates

Two teenage boys who used artificial intelligence to create fake nude photos of their classmates at an exclusive private school in Pennsylvania received probation Wednesday after dozens of victims described the images' traumatizing effect on them, the AP reports. The boys were 14 at the time. They admitted this month that they made about 350 images, showing at least 59 girls under 18, along with other victims who so far have not been identified. Authorities said the boys took images of the girls from school photos, yearbooks, Instagram, TikTok, and FaceTime chats in 2023 and 2024, and morphed them with images of adults depicting nudity or sexual activity.

More than 100 students and parents from Lancaster Country Day School were in court to hear victims describe the shock of having to identify their own faces in pornographic photos to detectives. Juvenile proceedings in Pennsylvania are normally closed, but this was opened by the judge, providing an unusual opportunity for the community to be seen and heard. The girls described the fallout—anxiety attacks, a loss of trust, problems focusing on schoolwork, and a fear that the images may someday surface in unexpected ways. The two young men stood stone-faced throughout, flanked by their lawyers and parents, as they were called pedophiles, "sick and twisted," and perverted.

"I will never understand why they did this," one victim told Judge Leonard Brown, saying it "destroyed my innocence." One young woman told Brown "how excruciating it is to bring these feelings up again and again." Another choked back tears as she excoriated one of the defendants for expressing "fake empathy" as girls confided with him about their pain, before it became known that he had been part of creating and disseminating the images. Still another said all of her friends transferred schools, and that she "needed trauma therapy to even walk around my neighborhood." The defendants declined several opportunities to comment to the judge, who said he had not heard either boy take responsibility or apologize.

Brown ordered each to perform 60 hours of community service, have no contact with the victims, and pay an unspecified amount of restitution. If they don't have any additional legal problems, Brown said, the case can be expunged after two years. As he imposed his sentence, Brown said that if they were adults, they probably would be headed for state prison. He said they should "take this opportunity to really examine" themselves. The resolution of the Pennsylvania case comes days after three teenagers in Tennessee sued Elon Musk's xAI, claiming the company's Grok tools morphed their real photos into explicitly sexual images.