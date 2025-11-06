Teen Charged Over Putting Googly Eyes on an $89K 'Blob'

An Australian teenager is facing charges of damaging a public sculpture—allegedly by sticking googly eyes on it. The sculpture in question, known officially as Cast in Blue but locally nicknamed the "Blue Blob," has been a lightning rod for criticism since its installation in July in the city of Mount Gambier, reports ABC Australia . The artwork, meant to evoke a mythical version of ancient local megafauna but painted in the hue of the city's famous Blue Lake, cost the city $89,000—a price tag that raised eyebrows especially as local council rates jumped 8% this year, following a 10% hike last year.

Police say 19-year-old Amelia Vanderhorst acted with "reckless indifference" when she allegedly slapped googly eyes on the statue on Sept. 13. If you're wondering how much damage a pair of googly eyes can do, police say it's less than $2,500, but the adhesive reportedly couldn't be removed without harming the sculpture's surface. Mayor Lynette Martin described "significant" repair expenses, adding council would attempt to recover the cost from the individual responsible, per the BBC. Vanderhorst, who appeared in court by phone on Tuesday, told the magistrate she was unwell and "really high on pain meds," and didn't enter a plea. She's been advised to find a lawyer before her next court date in December.