China Nears a Milestone Shift on World Oil

China's appetite for oil may be nearing its high-water mark far sooner than many expected. Zhen Wang, who heads the research institute of state-owned energy giant CNOOC, told the CERAWeek conference in Houston that the country's crude demand could crest "almost this year," well ahead of a widely cited 2030 timeline, reports Nikkei Asia. The milestone is significant: China is the world's top oil importer, notes Reuters, and it has accounted for about 60% of the growth in the demand for global oil over the past 10 years. The trend is driven by a surge in renewables, which now make up more than half of China's power generation capacity, as well as slower economic growth and a rapid pivot to electric vehicles and natural-gas trucks.