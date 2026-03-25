Netanyahu Orders Military to Step Up Strikes on Iran

Israel's leadership is trying to hit Iran's military infrastructure hard and fast before possible US-Iran diplomacy puts the brakes on the war. The New York Times, citing two senior Israeli officials and others briefed on the matter, reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to use a 48-hour window to damage as much of Iran's arms industry as possible. The push followed Israel's receipt of what officials described as a US-drafted, 15-point proposal to end the conflict that Washington has shared with Tehran.
Israeli officials fear any sudden move toward talks could lock in a ceasefire before their main objectives are met: crippling Iran's missile capabilities, blocking a nuclear weapon, and setting conditions for internal pressure on Iran's rulers. Some in Netanyahu's circle say the US outline does too little to restrain Tehran's nuclear and missile programs, prompting an intensified bombing campaign planned from Israel's underground military command. Israel's Channel 12 reported Tuesday the "scenario of a rapid, ambiguous agreement in principle is giving Israel's political and security leaders sleepless nights," per the Times of Israel.