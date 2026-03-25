Netanyahu Orders Military to Step Up Strikes on Iran

Israel's leadership is trying to hit Iran's military infrastructure hard and fast before possible US-Iran diplomacy puts the brakes on the war. The New York Times, citing two senior Israeli officials and others briefed on the matter, reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to use a 48-hour window to damage as much of Iran's arms industry as possible. The push followed Israel's receipt of what officials described as a US-drafted, 15-point proposal to end the conflict that Washington has shared with Tehran.