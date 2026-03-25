Trump Announces Rescheduled Trip to China

President Trump will travel to Beijing for a rescheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, the White House announced on Wednesday. Trump had been scheduled to travel to China later this month but previously announced he was delaying the trip so he could be in Washington to help steward the US and Israeli war against Iran. The president announced the rescheduled trip even though the war in Iran continues and the US is pressing Tehran to accept a ceasefire proposal.

"First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event."