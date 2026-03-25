It's a Not Guilty Plea in Rihanna Home Shooting Case

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday heard prosecutors describe a barrage of roughly 20 shots allegedly fired at Rihanna's home while she, A$AP Rocky, and their children were inside. Prosecutors allege 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Florida drove to the Beverly Crest property's entrance on March 8 and fired on two structures on the property, including an Airstream trailer, reports FOX 11; no one was injured. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the court that by targeting the residence, Ortiz was "putting numerous lives at risk." Bott did not share any possible motive.
Ortiz, who was allegedly found in a car with a rifle, ammunition, and a wig prosecutors say was meant as a disguise, pleaded not guilty to all charges, reports NBC News. She faces one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an occupied home, and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. She's being held on $1.875 million bail and is due back in court April 8.