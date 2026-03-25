It's a Not Guilty Plea in Rihanna Home Shooting Case

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday heard prosecutors describe a barrage of roughly 20 shots allegedly fired at Rihanna's home while she, A$AP Rocky, and their children were inside. Prosecutors allege 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Florida drove to the Beverly Crest property's entrance on March 8 and fired on two structures on the property, including an Airstream trailer, reports FOX 11; no one was injured. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the court that by targeting the residence, Ortiz was "putting numerous lives at risk." Bott did not share any possible motive.