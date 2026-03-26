Jeopardy! Branches Out to YouTube

Jeopardy! is heading deeper into the digital age by adding a spinoff built for YouTube. The quiz show's latest offshoot, Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, will debut Tuesday evening with host Ken Jennings and three familiar internet names: Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. They'll be playing for charity, per the Hollywood Reporter. The project is part of a broader push to grow and relaunch the show's YouTube presence, in partnership with social-focused agency We Are Social and YouTube itself, Deadline reports.