Jeopardy! Branches Out to YouTube

Jeopardy! is heading deeper into the digital age by adding a spinoff built for YouTube. The quiz show's latest offshoot, Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, will debut Tuesday evening with host Ken Jennings and three familiar internet names: Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. They'll be playing for charity, per the Hollywood Reporter. The project is part of a broader push to grow and relaunch the show's YouTube presence, in partnership with social-focused agency We Are Social and YouTube itself, Deadline reports.
The show joins a growing slate of offshoots from the Sony Pictures Television franchise, including Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which moved from Amazon to Netflix for its second season. The format won't change much from the TV version, but clues and categories will s pring from internet culture, including YouTube. Sony game show President Suzanne Prete framed the YouTube move as a way to reach new viewers with platform-native content, per Deadline.