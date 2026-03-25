With Fortnite Faltering, Epic Games Cuts 20% of Jobs

Epic Games is cutting more than 1,000 jobs as players spend less time playing Fortnite, its cash-cow battle royale title. The reduction, about 20% of the workforce, is the company's second major layoff in three years; 830 roles were eliminated in 2023, reports the New York Times. CEO Tim Sweeney told staff in a post that the company had been "spending significantly more than we're making" as engagement began to slide in 2025, and said the layoffs, in addition to more than $500 million in other cost cuts, should put Epic "in a more stable place." Bloomberg frames the move as a hit to new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro in his first week on the job; Disney sunk $1.5 billion into Epic in 2024 to create a universe centered around its characters.