With Fortnite Faltering, Epic Games Cuts 20% of Jobs

Engagement slips with its one-time cash-cow and console sales decline
Posted Mar 25, 2026 9:36 AM CDT
With Fortnite Faltering, Epic Games Slashes 1K Jobs
In this 2018 file photo, Nick Overton, a professional video game player, plays "Fortnite" while engaging with his fans online from the game room at his home, in Grimes, Iowa.   (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

Epic Games is cutting more than 1,000 jobs as players spend less time playing Fortnite, its cash-cow battle royale title. The reduction, about 20% of the workforce, is the company's second major layoff in three years; 830 roles were eliminated in 2023, reports the New York Times. CEO Tim Sweeney told staff in a post that the company had been "spending significantly more than we're making" as engagement began to slide in 2025, and said the layoffs, in addition to more than $500 million in other cost cuts, should put Epic "in a more stable place." Bloomberg frames the move as a hit to new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro in his first week on the job; Disney sunk $1.5 billion into Epic in 2024 to create a universe centered around its characters.

Sweeney framed the pain as both industry-wide and Fortnite-specific, citing weaker growth and spending, softer console sales, and competition from other games and short-form video platforms. Fortnite remains a top title on PlayStation and Xbox, but average playtime has dropped several hours since early 2025. Epic is trying to shore up revenue by raising prices for its in-game currency V-Bucks, citing higher operating costs, and by pushing back at Apple's App Store and Google Play after years of antitrust battles. Laid-off workers will get at least four months' pay and six months of health coverage in the US, Sweeney said. "I'm sorry we're here again," he wrote.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X