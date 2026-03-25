Songwriter Behind 'Wild Thing' Dead at 86

Chip Taylor, whose songs became rock and pop staples in the 1960s, has died at 86, Rolling Stone reports. His label, Train Wreck, confirmed his death Monday but did not share a cause. A friend says he died while in hospice care, Variety reports. The Hollywood Reporter notes he underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2023. Born James Wesley Voight, Taylor was the younger brother of actor Jon Voight and uncle to Angelina Jolie, yet he forged his own path into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with enduring hits "Wild Thing" and "Angel of the Morning."

Taylor started writing songs at 12, was fronting a band by his mid-teens, changed his name (because music executives were concerned DJs would struggle to pronounce "Voight") and toured with Neil Sedaka, and landed his first chart single, "Here I Am," in 1962. "Wild Thing," which he wrote and the Troggs turned into a 1966 anthem later burned into rock history by Jimi Hendrix at a 1967 show, was followed by "Angel of the Morning," a ballad that spawned hit versions for Merrilee Rush and Juice Newton and was later reimagined by Shaggy in "Angel." His catalog stretched from country ("He Sits at Your Table" for Willie Nelson) to pop standards like "I Can't Let Go." Asked about his approach to songwriting, Taylor once said he simply aimed to create music that made him "feel something."