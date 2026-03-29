Debuts Don't Press Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary stayed aloft in its second weekend in theaters, holding strong with $54.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, and adding to the long-term prospects of the year's biggest hit thus far. The Phil Lord-Chris Miller sci-fi adventure, starring Ryan Gosling, dipped only 32% after notching the best nonfranchise opening weekend since 2023's Oppenheimer. Amazon MGM's Project Hail Mary has grossed $300.8 million worldwide in two weeks, the AP reports. The film, which cost nearly $200 million to produce, didn't face significant new competition and kept premium format screens largely to itself. Potentially the weekend's most-watched movie, the KPop documentary BTS: The Return, went straight to streaming on Netflix.

But Project Hail Mary is on an enviable trajectory. Its second weekend hold was even better than that of Oppenheimer, which collected $46.7 million in its follow-up frame. Meanwhile, the weekend's top new release, They Will Kill You, debuted with a disappointing $5 million for Warner Bros. The gory R-rated horror film stars Zazie Beetz as a woman who applies to be a maid at an apartment complex where she's to become a sacrificial offering. The Pixar original Hoppers remained in second place with $12.2 million in its fourth weekend. The Walt Disney Co. release has accumulated $297.6 million globally. Stiff competition will arrive next weekend in the form of Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It's projected to have the biggest opening of 2026.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Project Hail Mary, $54.5 million. Hoppers, $12.2 million. They Will Kill You, $5 million. Dhurandhar The Revenge, $4.8 million. Reminders of Him, $4.7 million. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, $4 million. Scream 7, $2.6 million. GOAT, $2.2 million. Undertone, $1.7 million. Forbidden Fruits, $1.2 million.