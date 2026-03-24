Flight Attendant in LaGuardia Crash a 'Complete Miracle'

The survival of a flight attendant who was ejected 100 yards across a LaGuardia runway is being described by her daughter as nothing short of a "complete miracle." The Air Canada Jazz crew member, identified as 26-year veteran Solange Tremblay, was thrown from the CRJ-900 jet while still strapped into her seat when the plane struck a fire truck during landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, Quebec outlet TVA News reports. Tremblay survived, but suffered multiple fractures and underwent surgery for a broken leg, her daughter Sarah Lépine tells the outlet. "They found her and she was still strapped into her seat," Lépine said, per the Guardian. "She had a guardian angel watching over her. It could have been much worse."