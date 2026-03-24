Flight Attendant in LaGuardia Crash a 'Complete Miracle'

The survival of a flight attendant who was ejected 100 yards across a LaGuardia runway is being described by her daughter as nothing short of a "complete miracle." The Air Canada Jazz crew member, identified as 26-year veteran Solange Tremblay, was thrown from the CRJ-900 jet while still strapped into her seat when the plane struck a fire truck during landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, Quebec outlet TVA News reports. Tremblay survived, but suffered multiple fractures and underwent surgery for a broken leg, her daughter Sarah Lépine tells the outlet. "They found her and she was still strapped into her seat," Lépine said, per the Guardian. "She had a guardian angel watching over her. It could have been much worse."
The crash killed both pilots, named by Canadian media as Mackenzie Gunther and 30-year-old Antoine Forest. "The loss of our two fellow crew members ... is a profound tragedy," said Air Line Pilots Association president Jason Ambrosi. "These pilots dedicated their careers to the safe transport of passengers, and we are all thinking of their families, loved ones, and colleagues at Jazz Aviation during this devastating time." Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident "deeply saddening." Survivors are describing the crash, and praising the pilots' actions.