Queen's Speech Gives 'Nod' to Royal Breakup

The Queen's latest speech includes what some consider "a subtle nod" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their royal roles—and HRH is putting it in a good light, the Express reports. "On Commonwealth occasions, it is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up our worldwide family," said Queen Elizabeth II. "We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future. Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience."

People notes that Meghan and Harry are officially dropping their royal roles—that is, losing the "royal highness" titles—on March 31, and will likely go through their last royal engagement Monday when they celebrate Commonwealth Day with Kate Middleton and Prince William. A source tells the magazine that their 10-month-old son, Archie, "is the priority," adding that "it's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. ... They are trying to live their life as regular parents." Archie is believed to be in Canada while the quasi-royal couple is visiting the UK this week for the first time since splitting for Vancouver Island.


