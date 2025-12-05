Trump Gets a Peace Prize

President Trump and his supporters wanted him to get the Nobel this year, but he will have to settle for the FIFA. The world soccer body awarded Trump its inaugural Peace Prize on Friday, reports USA Today. That Trump would be the first recipient had been in little doubt— FIFA created the prize soon after the 2025 Nobel committee opted not to go with the American president.
"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said upon accepting the prize at the World Cup draw in Washington, per the BBC. "We saved millions of lives," he added, reiterating his claim of ending multiple wars around the world. The most recent US-brokered deal came this week between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Axios has a fact-checker on the conflicts here.