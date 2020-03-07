Joe Biden Mini-Gaffe Is Fresh Meat Online

(Newser) – Joe Biden took a stab at Bernie Sanders supporters Friday and stumbled into a gaffe that's classic Joe—which generated a few chuckles online, USA Today reports. "What we can't let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath," Biden said at a Maryland fundraiser. "I know I'm going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie Brothers will run. We can't tear this party apart and reelect Trump." Of course, it's Bernie Bros, not Brothers, which sparked tweets under the #BernieBrothers hashtag including one inspired by the Blues Brothers and one (yet again) with the GIF of Steve Buscemi in 30 Rock saying, "How do you do, fellow kids?" But it's not all fun and games:

Elizabeth Warren hit MSNBC on Thursday and slammed the "online nastiness" of Sanders backers, the Washington Post reports. She said candidates have to take responsibility when their fans "do really threatening and dangerous things." Case in point, Warren referred to Sanders supporters attacking a union leader in Nevada: "They actually published the phone numbers and home addresses of two women ... and really put them in fear."

But CNN reports that Mike Casca, Sanders' top communications guy, took issue with Biden: "Tens of millions are uninsured while coronavirus spreads, the planet is warming at an accelerating rate, working people haven't seen a real raise in decades, and Joe Biden is worried about some damn tweets?" he said.

And top Biden campaign official Andrew Bates issued his own response, a tweeted GIF of Biden coolly putting on sunglasses. Hashtag: #DealWithIt.