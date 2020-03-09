Ted Cruz Has Quarantined Himself

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz is going to be working from home for a while. The Texas Republican says he is in self-quarantine after meeting a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference late last month who was later diagnosed with coronavirus, Politico reports. "I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz said in a statement on Twitter. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low."

Cruz added that "out of an abundance of caution," he has decided to remain at his home in Texas this week "until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction." President Trump and Mike Pence were also at the conference, but organizers say they did not meet the infected attendee, the Wall Street Journal reports. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, says he was with the infected person "for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times," CNN reports. Gosar says he and three staff members who also met the person are " all asymptomatic and feel great." He says he will remain at home for 14 days to be "proactive and cautious."


