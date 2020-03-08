Rallies and Coronavirus: A Dangerous Combination?

(Newser)
As the coronavirus hits more states, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly illness, the AP reports. "Obviously what is most important to us is to protect the health of the American people," Sanders said as he appeared in a series of TV interviews. "And what I will tell you, we are talking to public health officials all over this country." Federal authorities have been advsing older people and those with medical conditions, in particular, to avoid crowded spaces, prompting the cancellation of events around the country. In related news:
- No rallies? "They need to be tremendously concerned about it," Republican strategist Mike Dennegy tells the Boston Herald about political rallies. "At some point, candidates are going to have to react or get in front of this situation and proactively say, 'We aren't going to hold rallies until we know that we're in a safe environment and that everything's under control.'"
- No worries: Trump on Saturday said he wasn't worried about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first case in the nation's capital was confirmed over the weekend. "No, I'm not concerned at all. No, I'm not. We've done a great job."
- CPAC attendee: Someone who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last week near Washington, DC, has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports. President Trump and Vice President Pence both spoke at the event, but the group said the attendee "had no interaction" with either.
- Trump's health: Surgeon General Jerome Adams talked about Trump's health Sunday: "Speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he's healthier than what I am," said Adams, adding later that "if people are going to go out there, we want them to be extra cautious—we want them to wash their hands frequently."
- Average age: Adams noted that the average age of death for people from the coronavirus is 80, while for those needing medical attention, it is 60.
