Country's PM Survives Assassination Attempt

(Newser) – Sudan's prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, Sudanese state media said. Abdalla Hamdok's family confirmed he was safe following the explosion, which targeted his convoy. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok was heading to his office when the blast took place, and that he was taken to a "safe place," the AP reports. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Footage posted online showed two white, Japanese-made SUVs used by Sudan’s top officials parked on a street, damaged with windows broken. Another vehicle was badly damaged in the blast.

Hamdok was appointed PM last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April and replace his regime with a civilian-led government. After months of negotiations, the military and the pro-democracy movement reached a power-sharing deal that established a joint military-civilian, 11-member sovereign council that will govern Sudan for the next three years. Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration. Hamdok has also confirmed the government will cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s efforts to prosecute those wanted for war crimes and genocide in connection with the Darfur conflict.